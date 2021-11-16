The week ahead for Women's Hoops

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team put together a clean sweep in their first week of the season, going 3-0, including a win over in-state rival Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Week 1 By the Numbers

52.3 – The combined average points scored by Caitlin Clark, McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano through three games

33.7 – The scoring margin for the Hawkeyes through three games, including allowing just 55.0 ppg on defense

85.7% - The Hawkeyes free throwing shooting percentage on 56 total free throws

21.3 – The average turnovers forced by the Iowa defense through three games

The Hawkeyes will play two games this week, before heading to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge during Thanksgiving Week.

Previewing Southern (Wednesday, November 17)

The Jaguars are 0-2 to begin the season, with losses to Texas A&M and Marquette by a combined 157-72.

Southern has been a cold shooting team so far, connecting on just 23.6% of their shots and an even colder 18.2% from behind the 3pt line. They are also turning it over 21.3 times per game.

Although, the Jaguars have struggled they still have a couple of players to watch. G Nakia Kincey was the teams best 3pt option last season at 38.8% and averaged 9.8 ppg. G Genovea Johnson is Southern’s best player, as she led the team in scoring last season averaging 13.4 ppg.

The one piece to watch, while the Hawkeyes are on offense, is the Jaguars ability to force turnovers. They have forced 40 opponent turnovers through two games. However, the Hawkeyes should again have a distinct advantage in the height department, which will make things much easier on them.

Look for the Hawkeyes to get everyone on the court in this one and comfortably win to set up Coach Lisa Bluder for a shot at 800 career wins vs Drake.

Previewing Drake (Sunday, November 21)

The Drake Bulldogs are 1-1 at the time of this article, but still have a game vs Iowa State ahead of their match-up vs Iowa. The Hawkeyes beat Drake in shootout last year 103-97, with Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock all going for 20+ points.

This year Iowa is hoping to keep the Bulldogs from running up and down the court for 97 points. While Drake scored 82 in their season opening win, South Dakota held the Bulldogs to 25.9% shooting from the field, 21.4% 3pt shooting and 46 total points. The Coyotes did an incredible job of slowing Drake down and not allowing them to get going on the offensive end, while forcing 20 turnovers.

With that said, Drake is still a very dangerous offensive team and will be a tough battle for an Iowa team that is still working on improving their defense. F Grace Berg led the team in scoring last season with 15.9 ppg and currently leads the team in rebounding this season with 7.0 boards per game.

There are plenty of options to go along with Berg. Freshman F Anna Miller scored 17 in the opener vs Creighton, but went 0/5 from the field vs South Dakota. F Maggie Bair has gotten off to a good start scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 34 minutes. Freshman G Kate Dinnebier and Iowa transfer G Megan Meyer will be other players to watch, as they have combined for 31 over two games.

The game figures to be another up and down the court battle and is one of those games that will really give us a look at how much the Hawkeyes have improved on the defensive end of the floor.