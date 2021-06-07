The Weekly Rundown: A busy week of basketball news
THE SURE BETSYou feel good about these things right nowDOTZLER TO IOWA It was just over a month ago when Iowa extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2022 offensive lineman Jack Dotzler. From that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news