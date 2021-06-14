The Weekly Rundown: Finishing strong
The theme this week is finishing strong. We saw that this past week with the Iowa men's and women's track and field teams who wrapped up their season strong. We also discuss Iowa football and baske...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news