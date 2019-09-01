Theo Johnson, Deasfernandes, other Iowa targets kick off seasons in Mich.
The state of Michigan opened the high school football season this past weekend, and several Iowa recruiting targets were in action. Among the Iowa prospects scouted were defensive back commit Brend...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news