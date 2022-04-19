Thomas taking his time with recruiting
When Asa Thomas visited Iowa, the 2023 shooting guard sat down with Fran McCaffery and he popped in a tape of one of his shooting guards. “I met with Coach McCaffery on my visit and he showed me a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news