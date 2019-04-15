Ticker
basketball

Thompson following the Hawkeyes

Four star guard Bryce Thompson talks Iowa visit and interest in the Hawkeyes.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
There’s a lot to like about the game of Bryce Thompson.The shooting guard is a natural scorer who can get you baskets in a variety of ways. Those skills were on display this past weekend when the f...

