Thoughts on Iowa basketball
If you thought transfer season had come and gone, think again. On Thursday, Isaiah Moss announced that he would be leaving the Iowa basketball program and play his senior season elsewhere. A year a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news