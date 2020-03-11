Brackets

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three University of Iowa wrestlers were awarded the top seed at their respective weight class when the NCAA released its tournament brackets Wednesday for the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis on March 19-21.



Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo, and Alex Marinelli are the top seeds at 125, 149, and 165 pounds. All three wrestlers won their respective brackets at the 2020 Big Ten Championships on March 8.

Lee is the two-time defending champion at 125 pounds. He won national titles in 2018 and 2019 as the No. 3 seed. Marinelli is the top seed at 165 for the second straight year. He enters the tournament 20-1 overall. Lugo is the top seed at 149 and enters the tournament with a record of 21-1.

Iowa is sending its entire 10-man lineup to the NCAA Championships. The lineup, seeds, and opening round opponents are listed below.

The 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship are March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Evening sessions are all on ESPN. Day session are on ESPNU, and single mat coverage of every match is available on WatchESPN.

IOWA'S FIRST ROUND NCAA MATCHUPS (# indicates tournament seed)

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. #32 Dominic LaJoie (Cornell)/#33 Antonio Mininno (Drexel)

133 - #6 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #27 Jarrett Trombley (NCST)

141 - #7 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #26 Salvatore Profaci (American)

149 - #1 Pat Lugo (Iowa) vs. #32 Greg Gaxiola (Fresno State)/#33 Selwyn Porter (The Citadel)

157 - #8 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. #25 Jacob Wright (Fresno State)

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #32 Tyler Meisinger (Michigan)/#33 Cam Coy (Virginia)

174 - #2 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. #31 Cody Hughes (Virginia Tech)

184 - #11 Abe Assad (Iowa) vs. Dylan Wisman (Missouri)

197 - #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #28 Landon Pelham (CMU)

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #30 Andrew Gunning (North Carolina)