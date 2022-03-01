Three Hawkeyes honored by Big Ten

Cut down the nets on Saturday, get honored by the Big Ten on Monday.

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team had three players honored by the Big Ten today for their contributions during the season, for a team that just won a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Title on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano took home First Team All-Big Ten honors, while McKenna Warnock landed on the Second Team list. With the honor, Czinano now has picked up first team honors over each of the last three seasons.

“It’s always fun to get that news from the coaches. They always make sure to call us,” said Czinano. “Coach J (Jensen) and Coach Bluder facetimed me yesterday, while they were at the Iowa (State) Tournament…It was so fun to add that layer on top of what already is a great season.”

On the season, Czinano is averaging 20.7 points per game, while her last four games have been particularly impressive. In the final four games of the regular season, Monika scored 95 points (23.8 per game) on an insane 41/52 (78.8%) shooting from the floor, while also grabbing 24 rebounds. Maybe the most impressive thing about her abilities on the floor? According to the announcers during the game Saturday, Czinano has dribbled the ball just 18 times all season.

“I honestly think the dribble number is kind of high,” said Czinano. “That’s a little bit much for me. Every single time I dribble, I see it on film, so I really try not to do it.”

Over the four-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes, McKenna Warnock has shown how much she means to this team. With Warnock out for a four-game stretch earlier in the month, you could tell that the Hawkeyes were missing her presence on the court and the change since she has been back, has been notable. On the season, Warnock is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while leading the team with a 45.1% shooting percentage from behind the arc.

“I am really really happy that McKenna recognized for the success that she brings to this team,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “I have to say I’m biased, and I think she is a first team all-Big Ten player, but I understand we have 14 schools, and this is an unbelievable conference, and you have to make choices.”

Along with First Team All-Big Ten honors, Caitlin Clark brought home the prestigious Big Ten Player of the Year award. The Hawkeyes have now won the award, four of the last five seasons, with Megan Gustafson winning it back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

“I think it means a lot for our program…The development of our players, the success of our players, the recognition, not only regionally, but nationally is so good,” said Bluder. “It’s hard to convince someone of something that’s never been done before, but once it’s been done over and over again, it gets a little bit easier for recruits to see it as a possibility for themselves.”

“It’s a tremendous honor and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my teammates and my coaches. I truly mean that, they do make me look really good,” said Clark. “I think it’s pretty outstanding to say that it has resided here in Iowa City four out of the last five years. I think that speaks to the coaches and what they’ve built here and how they develop talent.”

On the season, Clark leads both the Big Ten and the nation in points (743) and assists (225), while ranking seventh in the conference in rebounds, averaging 7.9 per game. She owns seven of the eight highest scoring outputs by a Big Ten player this season and her five triple-doubles is the most ever in a Big Ten season. On top of all that, Caitlin owns three of the 14 arena scoring records in the Big Ten conference.

Last season, Caitlin lost out on the Big Ten Player of the Year award to Naz Hillmon of Michigan. This season she grabs the honors and with two, potentially three, seasons left, there will be plenty of opportunities for her to be awarded again.

“I love it here in Iowa City and I don’t want to leave here anytime soon.”