HawkeyeReport - Three Hawkeyes named Academic All-District

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa juniors Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp, and incoming senior transfer Filip Rebraca were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Basketball First Team on Thursday.

McCaffery, a native of Iowa City, is a finance major boasting a 3.61 grade point average. This marks the second consecutive year that McCaffery earned academic all-district recognition by CoSIDA. He is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, four-time recipient of the team’s Academic Excellence Award, 2020 NABC Honors Court selection, and one of 10 University of Iowa representatives on the Big Ten Anti-Hate And Anti-Racism Coalition. McCaffery ranked fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.73) and 10th in the league in assists per game (3.6). He dished out 112 assists, 11th most by an Iowa junior.

Wieskamp is also a finance major, maintaining a 3.35 grade point average. Wieskamp was the only Division I player in the country with 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-pointers, and 25 steals in 2021. A second-team All-Big Ten honoree, he ranked second on the team in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (6.6). Wieskamp ranked fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.35) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (5.45). One of five Jerry West Award finalists, Wieskamp led all players in 3-point accuracy, making 49.5 percent of his attempts (51-of-103) in Big Ten play. He became the 50th player in program history to score 1,000 career points on Jan. 20, 2021. The native of Muscatine, Iowa, is the first junior in school history with 1,250 points, 550 rebounds, 175 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 75 steals. He made five 3-pointers in six games in 2021, second most of any player from a major conference.

Rebraca is on pace to graduate from the University of North Dakota this summer with a degree in economics. The native of Sombor, Serbia, led the Fighting Hawks in scoring (16.8), rebounding (7.8), and field goal percentage (.506, 174-344) as a junior in 2021. An All-Summit League Second Team honoree, Rebraca posted season bests in 3-pointers made (15) and 3-point percentage (36.6 percent), and led the squad in scoring 14 times, rebounding 17 times, and blocks 11 times last season. On Jan. 30, 2021, Rebraca became the 39th player in program history to surpass 1,000 points and the 25th player to have 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, SD, WI, WY)

FIRST TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

Matt Dentlinger South Dakota State Jr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering

Brandon Johnson Minnesota Gr. 3.46 Youth Development Leadership (G)

Rocky Kreuser North Dakota State Sr. 3.62 University Studies

Connor McCaffery Iowa Sr. 3.61 Finance

Filip Rebraca North Dakota Sr. 3.48 Economics

Joe Wieskamp Iowa Sr. 3.35 Finance