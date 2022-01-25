Three-Point Stance: Jim Harbaugh, All-Americans, NFL QBs

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with five reasons why Jim Harbaugh should stay at Michigan, a way-too-early preseason All-American defense for 2022 and a comparison of NFL playoff quarterbacks to some college stars.



1. FIVE REASONS WHY JIM HARBAUGH SHOULD STAY AT MICHIGAN

Jim Harbaugh (USA Today Sports Images)

Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be very interested in the Las Vegas Raiders job and it is intriguing with the franchise's talent like Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and a stout defense. But he should stay at Michigan and in college football. Here are five reasons why: 1. You're a true Michigan man — Maybe this shouldn’t be the first and best reason but Harbaugh is Michigan through and through and we all know how much support the administration gives Michigan men. He’s not going to get that same level of support and control in the NFL and he knows that. 2. The NFL wasn’t for you — Yes, Harbaugh had success with the 49ers but essentially he was driven out of the organization and the league because he couldn’t get along with the other egos and players who made more than him. In college he’s the boss and can command better respect without butting heads with a general manager. His last go-round in the NFL didn’t have a great finish. 3. You have the right staff in place — You purged your staff after the 2020 season and you have all the pieces in place to be successful and make another run at the playoff. Add in new defensive line coach Mike Elston who is a fellow Michigan man and someone you know and trust and you have the best staff you’ve had since you arrived in Ann Arbor. 4. The portal can change things immediately — The portal can be an annoyance as can NIL. But it can also be a boon for a team on the cusp. Look at what it did for Ohio State with Justin Fields and Trey Sermon and you just lost to a Georgia team where the MVP of the game was Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick. One or two players can instantly change your football team so rebuilds take less time and those looking to replace stars like Aidan Hutchinson and the like can now do so quicker. 5. Finish what you started — You beat Ohio State. You made it to the playoff. You’ve finally earned the respect of the college football world and the national media. Leaving Michigan now would put the program in a large hole and set it back a few years. You make great money so the NFL isn’t alluring for that reason. Stay and finish what you started.

2. WAY-TOO-EARLY PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN DEFENSE

Will Anderson (USA Today Sports Images)

3. COMPARING NFL PLAYOFF QUARTERBACKS TO COLLEGE STARS

Grayson McCall (USA Today Sports Images)