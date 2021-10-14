Three-Point Stance: Things we expected, All-Americans, breakouts

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with 10 things we knew would happen even at the start of the season, his mid-season All-American defense and five players ready for a breakout second half.

Tuesday I named some things that surprised everyone based on what was expected preseason but today I’ll go with the obvious — 10 things we knew would happen ... and they have.

1. The Georgia defense would be elite — The dominance of the Georgia defense is not a surprise, even to this extreme level. We knew it would be amazing.

2. Bijan Robinson would emerge as the best running back in the country — Tank Bigsby was in the discussion as were a few others but we knew Bijan would be the man.

3. Iowa State would disappoint— I figured the top 10 ranking was a bit too high and I predicted four losses for the Cyclones, which could very well happen.

4. Josh Downs would step up for North Carolina — He showed promise last year and is so good at separation it was clear he’d be Sam Howell’s top target.

5. Bailey Zappe would put up monster numbers — Don’t know who he is? Well the transfer to Western Kentucky was a great fit to put up crazy numbers and he has more than 2,200 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and only three picks.

6. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and the Kentucky offensive line would do work — Rodriguez Jr. is one of the nation's leading rushers and the Kentucky offensive line is a big reason why it is undefeated.

7. Kayshon Boutte would emerge as one of the best in the county — Even though he’s now injured he wasn’t getting the credit he deserves on a very average LSU team as you could make a case he’s the best wide receiver regardless of class in the country.

8. Evan Neal would be elite — I haven’t seen an offensive tackle as athletic as Alabama's Neal in ages and he’s lived up to the hype as one of the best pass protectors and run blockers around.

9. Kyle Hamilton would wow NFL scouts — We knew the Notre Dame safety was special and a first-rounder. Perhaps we knew he was a top 10 pick and even with that he has impressed. That’s what great players do.

10. Aidan Hutchinson would lead Michigan — Did we think Michigan would be undefeated? Nope. But we knew Hutchinson was ready for a dominant season and would lead a tough defense and he has.