Yesterday the Iowa athletic department announced that Kirk Ferentz has hired former senior analyst Jon Budmayr as the Hawkeyes next wide receivers coach. GIA premium subscribers knew about this hire just over a week ago.

Though Budmayr won't be the focal point of the much-needed improvement on offense, he will have a vital role in moving things in a positive direction in Iowa City. We've seen in past seasons what poor coaching for specific personnel groups can do to the production of the offense.

Here are three things that should be at the top of Budmayr's priority list now that the hire has been made official.