Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbmV3ZXN0IG1lbWJlciBvZiB0aGUgRG91Z2hib3l6LjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFzaGFkR29kZnJleUpyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXNoYWRHb2RmcmV5SnI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1N3YXJtMjQ/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTd2FybTI0PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSHRnd25RRFB3UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0h0Z3duUURQd1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc0NjgyNDAwMzU1NDE0OTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawkeye offer came for Godfrey shortly before Iowa's big official visit weekend in June. "I was surprised to get the offer after talking with Coach (Phil) Parker for just three weeks," he told me prior to his OV. "I was shocked when it came. I just started smiling, and then kind of screamed inside. I was very excited." "I had an official set with Western Michigan, and then Coach Parker told me Iowa had theirs on the same date. I was just thinking like 'Iowa, that's a good defensive back school, and I've seen that they've sent a lot of people to the league. I'll just have to go to Western Michigan another time.' So, I'm going to go to Iowa and see what it's all about." As Go Iowa Awesome's premium subscribers were made aware, Godfrey was FutureCasted to the Hawkeyes in early June, a month before he announced his commitment to Iowa:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IDEwMCUgQ09NTUlUVEVE8J+QpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hQYXJrZXJJb3dhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aFBhcmtlcklvd2E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VHlsZXJCYXJuZXNJT1dBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJh cm5lc0lPV0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFk ZWxsQmV0dHM0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFkZWxsQmV0dHM0 NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBKaDQ3WUlUZk4iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8wSmg0N1lJVGZOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFMgRSBWIEUgTiAo QFJhc2hhZEdvZGZyZXlKcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXNoYWRHb2RmcmV5SnIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzY3Mjc2OTg1OTk2ODYxNDY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Just a few months following his decision to pick Iowa, Godfrey began to be heavily pursued by Louisville, Kansas State and Oregon State, and it appeared as though his commitment may have been hanging in the balance. "Godfrey is looking at trips to [all three schools] before locking down any final choice," national analyst Adam Gorney reported in September. After speaking with one of Godfrey's teammates, 2025 running back Girard Pringle just two weeks after the initial report, it was made clear that Godfrey wanted to stick with his initial commitment: "When we talked about it after I got the offer, he was like 'If you go there, I'm going to be there, so it's going to be like family anyway because I'm there,'" Pringle said. "When he went up there he loved it. He felt like he was at home, like he was in Tampa, Florida. All the coaches welcomed him with open arms, and that's why he committed." "He's trying to get me to be a Hawkeye too," Pringle continued. "He's told me that I'm going to love the scheme on offense, and 'Just watch them!'"

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Jb3dhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSW93 YTwvYT4gY29tbWl0IGFuZCB0aHJlZS1zdGFyIERCIFJhc2hhZCBHb2RmcmV5 IGlzIGhlcmUgdG9kYXkgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gbWF0Y2h1cCB3aXRoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JbGxpbm9pcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0lsbGlub2lzPC9hPi48 YnI+PGJyPkhlIGhhcyByZWNlaXZlZCBvZmZlcnMgZnJvbSBPcmVnb24gU3Rh dGUsIEthbnNhcyBTdGF0ZSBhbmQgTG91aXN2aWxsZSBzaW5jZSBoaXMgY29t bWl0bWVudCB0aGlzIHN1bW1lci48YnI+PGJyPlByb2ZpbGU6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sT3NibWp6b2hDIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vbE9zYm1q em9oQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3R1azJvRjN2eUsiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90dWsyb0YzdnlLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90 IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI1OTYzNDA3OTE5MTIwNTA5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK