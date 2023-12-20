Advertisement
Three-Star Cornerback Rashad Godfrey Signs With Iowa

Rashad Godfrey Jr. signed his letter of intent to Iowa on Wednesday morning.
Rashad Godfrey Jr. signed his letter of intent to Iowa on Wednesday morning. (Iowa Athletics)
Eliot Clough • Go Iowa Awesome
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.

Iowa has added 2024 three-star cornerback from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, Rashad Godfrey Jr., to its list of Wednesday signees. He announced his commitment in early July.

Godfrey chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs including Duke, Boston College, Kansas State, Louisville, and Oregon State.

The Hawkeye offer came for Godfrey shortly before Iowa's big official visit weekend in June.

"I was surprised to get the offer after talking with Coach (Phil) Parker for just three weeks," he told me prior to his OV. "I was shocked when it came. I just started smiling, and then kind of screamed inside. I was very excited."

"I had an official set with Western Michigan, and then Coach Parker told me Iowa had theirs on the same date. I was just thinking like 'Iowa, that's a good defensive back school, and I've seen that they've sent a lot of people to the league. I'll just have to go to Western Michigan another time.' So, I'm going to go to Iowa and see what it's all about."

As Go Iowa Awesome's premium subscribers were made aware, Godfrey was FutureCasted to the Hawkeyes in early June, a month before he announced his commitment to Iowa:

Just a few months following his decision to pick Iowa, Godfrey began to be heavily pursued by Louisville, Kansas State and Oregon State, and it appeared as though his commitment may have been hanging in the balance.

"Godfrey is looking at trips to [all three schools] before locking down any final choice," national analyst Adam Gorney reported in September.

After speaking with one of Godfrey's teammates, 2025 running back Girard Pringle just two weeks after the initial report, it was made clear that Godfrey wanted to stick with his initial commitment:

"When we talked about it after I got the offer, he was like 'If you go there, I'm going to be there, so it's going to be like family anyway because I'm there,'" Pringle said. "When he went up there he loved it. He felt like he was at home, like he was in Tampa, Florida. All the coaches welcomed him with open arms, and that's why he committed."

"He's trying to get me to be a Hawkeye too," Pringle continued. "He's told me that I'm going to love the scheme on offense, and 'Just watch them!'"

Indeed, Godfrey stuck to his commitment through his senior season, and he went on to register 33 tackles, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. You can watch his senior highlights here.

