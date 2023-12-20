Iowa has signed 2024 three-star defensive lineman, Devan Kennedy from Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He committed to the Hawkeyes in late June.

Based on that offer list -- and the fact that former Nittany Lion and 2003 first-round NFL Draft pick Jimmy Kennedy is his father -- you might think that Devan has been playing the sport his whole life. You would think wrong.

Entering his freshman season at Iowa next fall, Kennedy will be starting just his third year of organized football.

"[2022] was my first [year] playing football," he told me in June. "Before, I was all-in on basketball. I just wanted to be separate from my dad and play a different sport. But eventually the more I heard about his career -- the camaraderie of the game and how everybody has their own job on the field, I wanted to try it out. I'm a team guy first. Once I started playing football I realized that everybody has to do their part, and it's a team win -- a team effort to win games. That really stood out to me."

It's pretty easy to tell when watching his junior year film that he was new to the sport.

"I hate watching my film from last season," he said with a laugh. "It's a good thing, though. If you're watching highlights from the season before, you don't like it, and you're looking at it saying 'Why did I do this? Why did I do that?' it's a sign you're getting better."

And Kennedy got much better. He went from just 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a junior to 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 QB hurries his senior season.

Kennedy plays a mixture of defensive end and defensive tackle and wears No. 91.