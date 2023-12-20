Three-Star Defensive Lineman Devan Kennedy Signs With Iowa
Iowa has signed 2024 three-star defensive lineman, Devan Kennedy from Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He committed to the Hawkeyes in late June.
Kennedy chose the Hawkeyes over offers from schools including Penn State, Illinois, and Oregon State.
Based on that offer list -- and the fact that former Nittany Lion and 2003 first-round NFL Draft pick Jimmy Kennedy is his father -- you might think that Devan has been playing the sport his whole life. You would think wrong.
Entering his freshman season at Iowa next fall, Kennedy will be starting just his third year of organized football.
"[2022] was my first [year] playing football," he told me in June. "Before, I was all-in on basketball. I just wanted to be separate from my dad and play a different sport. But eventually the more I heard about his career -- the camaraderie of the game and how everybody has their own job on the field, I wanted to try it out. I'm a team guy first. Once I started playing football I realized that everybody has to do their part, and it's a team win -- a team effort to win games. That really stood out to me."
It's pretty easy to tell when watching his junior year film that he was new to the sport.
"I hate watching my film from last season," he said with a laugh. "It's a good thing, though. If you're watching highlights from the season before, you don't like it, and you're looking at it saying 'Why did I do this? Why did I do that?' it's a sign you're getting better."
And Kennedy got much better. He went from just 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a junior to 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 QB hurries his senior season.
Kennedy plays a mixture of defensive end and defensive tackle and wears No. 91.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Pair his improved production with a quick look at his growing frame and it's easy to understand as to why the Iowa staff felt comfortable giving him a scholarship.
"As soon as [my junior year] finished I got right into the weight room and got into a bulk," he said. "I started eating two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before bed and drank a glass of whole milk because it had more fat in it. Then, lifting along with [that diet] helped me shape out the way I wanted to."
In the span of six months, he gained 50 healthy pounds.
"I feel great right now," he said. "Having that weight on me and being able to move almost the same with it has helped my confidence on the field. It's helped me move faster."
The eye-popping measurables don't stop there.
"My wingspan has varied a lot in different tests I've done," he said. "But highest I've seen is 7'0" and the lowest I've gotten is 6'10". The coaches at Iowa like that a lot."
Kennedy hopes he can play a variety of positions on the Iowa defensive line, as he did in high school.
"At first, my recruitment at Iowa started with me being on the inside," he said. "As I showed more in my film and at other camps, Coach (Kelvin) Bell was like 'Yeah, you can play everywhere.' That was my mind set, too. I don't mind playing the three-tech, nose or edge. I'll play everywhere if I can."