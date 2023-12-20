Three-star linebacker out of Williamsburg, Iowa, Derek Weisskopf has signed with Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes in April of 2022, following his sophomore season. Though he committed early, he did earn offers from a few notable Power 5 programs, including Nebraska, Iowa State and Wisconsin. Chances are strong that his recruitment would have continued to pick up steam had he not picked the Hawkeyes so early in the recruitment process.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCBpbiBJb3dhIHBsYXkgYXQgSW93YS48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlcmVrV2Vpc3Nrb3BmP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXJla1dlaXNza29wZjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3dhcm0yND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N3YXJtMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wQVU1UWlBNGxsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEFVNVFp QTRsbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5 ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tl eWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzQ5MDgwNzY1MTc0MjAyND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Weisskopf will play linebacker in Iowa City, but he did a little bit of everything for the Raiders during his senior campaign, including playing safety, tight end, quarterback and holding down punting duties. During his senior season, he racked up 58.5 tackles, grabbed four interceptions including a pick six and recovered a fumble on defense. On offense, he caught 14 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns, ran the ball 57 times for 317 yards and two scores and completed 64 of 110 passes for 1,123 yards and 20 touchdowns after taking over for the starting QB who went down with an injury. He also punted the ball 31 times for 1,169 yards -- an average of 37.7 yards per punt. He did all of this en route to earning All-American honors this season. He will play in the Army All-American Game on January 6, 2024 in Dallas, TX.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2Vk8J+Zj/Cfj70gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tZ YkkyZ2hxUXMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rWWJJMmdocVFzPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERlcmVrIFdlaXNza29wZiAoQERlcmVrV2Vpc3Nrb3BmKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlcmVrV2Vpc3Nrb3BmL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjkyOTgzNzg0ODY0MzU0NTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

As well as being productive on the field, Weisskopf is also a great teammate, as his high school coach Curt Ritchie told me this fall. "He's a great culture fit," he said. "And he's going to get better wherever they put him. Wherever we put him we get better -- whether it's linebacker, H-Back, tight end, or safety, we get better. They'll find the right fit for him." "Truthfully, his best attribute is that he's a competitor. The bigger the competition, the more he rises to the occasion. It just doesn't phase him, he's been like that since he was young. He'll be a great fit for Iowa, because he'll just rise up and keep getting better." Weisskopf proved that by leading the Raiders to the school's first-ever state football championship in 3A this season -- and he showed it on the stat sheet in Cedar Falls: