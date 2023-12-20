Three-star offensive lineman Bodey McCaslin of St. Charles, Illinois made his commitment official Wednesday by signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes. McCaslin is a 6'5", 280-pound tackle prospect with offers from programs like Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and others. Iowa posted his signing on its official Twitter account:

"I'm glad for [the recruiting process] to be over, and I'm really excited to be a Hawkeye," McCaslin told us after committing in May. "That's a proud moment for me. It's something for me to live up to. It's good for me, and it's been a goal of mine." After receiving a scholarship offer in March, McCaslin mentioned offensive line coach George Barnett as a particular draw to Iowa City. "Coaches are the biggest factor in my decision," McCaslin said. "Coach Barnett is a really genuine guy; if he feels a way about you or your game, he'll tell you."