Three-Star OL Bodey McCaslin Signs With Iowa
Three-star offensive lineman Bodey McCaslin of St. Charles, Illinois made his commitment official Wednesday by signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes. McCaslin is a 6'5", 280-pound tackle prospect with offers from programs like Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and others.
Iowa posted his signing on its official Twitter account:
"I'm glad for [the recruiting process] to be over, and I'm really excited to be a Hawkeye," McCaslin told us after committing in May. "That's a proud moment for me. It's something for me to live up to. It's good for me, and it's been a goal of mine."
After receiving a scholarship offer in March, McCaslin mentioned offensive line coach George Barnett as a particular draw to Iowa City.
"Coaches are the biggest factor in my decision," McCaslin said. "Coach Barnett is a really genuine guy; if he feels a way about you or your game, he'll tell you."
McCaslin is a fearsome competitor on the field, with the size to compete at any level of football. His footwork is remarkably clean for a player of his stature, and he still finishes blocks and plays to the echo of the whistle.
McCaslin's quickest path to the field is likely offensive tackle, with his lateral footwork and D-1 frame, but he has the technical savvy to move inside (and even experience at DT) if there's an avenue to contribute there.