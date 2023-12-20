Three-Star Quarterback James Resar Signs With Iowa
Iowa officially has its class of 2024 quarterback in James Resar. As shared by the Hawkeye Football page on Twitter Wednesday morning, the three-star QB from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida, has signed with Iowa.
He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs including Georgia Tech, Indiana, Wake Forest, and North Carolina.
Resar committed to Iowa in September 2022 after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in June.
“Iowa was by far the best visit I had been on,” Resar told me in February. “It felt like a family more than other schools. A lot of the other places I had been, it was more so individualistic."
"They’re big on how their offers are committable right when they give them. I knew that if they offered another quarterback, I’d be jealous if he committed. So, I took my chance. I’m committed, and I’m not going anywhere else.”
The 2024 gunslinger will come into Iowa with a hefty amount of experience under center. Over four years with the Crusaders, Resar played in 33 games, completing 346 of 550 passes for 4,756 yards and 47 touchdowns. He did it on the ground as well, running the ball 185 times for 1,502 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and 21 scores over his career.
He doesn't just football speed, either. Resar ran a 10.67 100-meter dash during his junior year of track. That time would have won the 2A and 3A state titles, would have broken the previous state record in 1A, and placed second in 4A in Iowa.
“It won’t be drop back every single play and I can’t move (when I’m at Iowa),” he said. “They like some of the running stuff I’ve done. I don’t think they’ll ever be like Oklahoma – throwing it around like that – but they’ve talked about throwing it around more, becoming more modern.”
Brian Ferentz was key in initially landing Resar, and when the news broke that he would be let go at the end of the season, Resar wasn't sure what he'd be doing next. Then, Kirk Ferentz called to right the ship.
"I just love the program so much," Resar told me a couple weeks ago. "Kirk is just such a great coach, and I know he's going to bring in somebody that fits the culture well and that I'm going to like. I have no reason to not trust them."