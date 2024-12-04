Three-Star Tight End Eli Johnson Signs with Iowa

Johnson is one of two tight ends that Iowa has signed in its 2025 class, alongside Clear Lake prep Thomas Meyer. The 6'6" Johnson verbally committed to Iowa back in March, with Iowa's proximity to home playing a role in that decision.

"He's a pretty Midwestern kid," River Falls head coach Ryan Scherz told us at the time. "When he was looking at schools, I felt like his best fit would be somewhere in the Midwest. I think that he'll be a really good fit down there. Menomonie is in our conference, and Nate Stanley was from there. It's a pretty similar area."

Iowa's reputation as TE U and proven ability to mold and develop tight ends into future NFL Draft picks and high-level pro contributors was certainly a factor in Johnson's decision to choose Iowa as well.

"When he got the Iowa offer, he was really excited," Scherz added. "That must've been a place that he had been thinking about. I've got to to think that's in part to Iowa's success at the position in the NFL these last few years. I'm guessing that was part of it. I know Coach (Abdul) Hodge had built a good connection with him, and Eli certainly liked him. So that helped."