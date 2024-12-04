Three-Star Tight End Eli Johnson Signs with Iowa

Iowa has signed three-star tight end Eli Johnson. As shared via Iowa social media channels, the River Falls, Wisconsin product is officially a Hawkeye.
Johnson chose Iowa over offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa State, West Virginia, Missouri, Kansas, North Dakota State, and more.
Johnson is one of two tight ends that Iowa has signed in its 2025 class, alongside Clear Lake prep Thomas Meyer. The 6'6" Johnson verbally committed to Iowa back in March, with Iowa's proximity to home playing a role in that decision.
"He's a pretty Midwestern kid," River Falls head coach Ryan Scherz told us at the time. "When he was looking at schools, I felt like his best fit would be somewhere in the Midwest. I think that he'll be a really good fit down there. Menomonie is in our conference, and Nate Stanley was from there. It's a pretty similar area."
Iowa's reputation as TE U and proven ability to mold and develop tight ends into future NFL Draft picks and high-level pro contributors was certainly a factor in Johnson's decision to choose Iowa as well.
"When he got the Iowa offer, he was really excited," Scherz added. "That must've been a place that he had been thinking about. I've got to to think that's in part to Iowa's success at the position in the NFL these last few years. I'm guessing that was part of it. I know Coach (Abdul) Hodge had built a good connection with him, and Eli certainly liked him. So that helped."
While Johnson's film shows off his prowess as a pass-catcher, it was actually his ability as a blocker that got him on the field early in his career at River Falls. "He has played mostly with his hand down in the dirt over the last two years, so he can block in-line," Scherz said.
"I think he has the potential to be great there, he's certainly willing," he added. "His sophomore year, I think he caught one pass, but he was on the field to block. We've had a pretty successful running game the last couple years because of that. I think it is a separator for some tight ends -- coaches have seen him actually do it on film."
That ability as a blocker, particularly if he adapts well to Iowa's blocking schemes, could help him get on the field sooner rather than later at Iowa. As a pass-catcher, Johnson shows a potent blend of size and speed, as well as an impressive catch radius, as you'd expect from a 6'6" player with a large wingspan. Johnson will need to tighten up his route-running and show the ability to separate from defenders at the college level, but the tool kit he already possesses should mesh well with what Iowa looks for at the tight end position.
Johnson had 40 receptions for 579 yards and six touchdowns this season, while also adding 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks on defense.
