The Iowa men's basketball program added a commitment from 2025 four-star forward Badara Diakitie on Tuesday. The No. 127 player in the country, Diakite chose the Hawkeyes over offers from a plethora of programs, including his other two finalists, Washington and Boston College.

Premium subscribers knew Diakite was FutureCasted to Iowa since mid-October.

Here are three thoughts on Diakite's decision, what it means for Iowa now and in the future and more.