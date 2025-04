On Thursday, word broke that Iowa heavyweight wrestler and aspiring two-sport athlete Ben Kueter will not be able to play football during the upcoming fall 2025 season, due to undergoing hip surgery. In Three Thoughts, we'll look at what this injury might mean for Kueter's football future, the linebacker position at Iowa, and Kueter's future wrestling outlook.

