Three Thoughts on Bo Bassett Choosing Iowa Wrestling

On Tuesday night, #3 Iowa wrestling got some much needed positive news. Just days removed from a humbling 30-8 defeat against #1 Penn State in Happy Valley, the Hawkeyes scored a massive recruiting win with the verbal commitment of Bo Bassett, a top-two overall recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
Let's break down what Bassett's commitment means for the Iowa program, what he will bring to the Iowa lineup, and how Iowa's roster could look in upcoming seasons.