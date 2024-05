Former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. After sporadically seeing the field as the starter and off the bench for the Wildcats in 2022 and 2023, Sullivan will arrive in Iowa City with two years of eligibility remaining.

So what does it all mean for Sullivan and the Hawkeyes?

Here are three thoughts on the addition, including what's next at the quarterback position for Iowa, what else needs to happen this offseason and more.