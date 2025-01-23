Three Thoughts on Joshua Lewis's Commitment to Iowa

On Thursday afternoon, Iowa landed the commitment of 2025 four-star small forward Joshua Lewis. The No. 37 prospect in the country, Lewis chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Marquette, Michigan State, North Carolina State and Auburn.

In Three Thoughts, we'll break down what expectations should be for Lewis in his first year with the Hawkeyes, the long term view and potential former Iowa comp, offer some praise to the staff for landing such a big fish this late in the cycle and more.