Three Thoughts on Sam Phillips' Commitment to Iowa

Iowa has added the commitment of Chattanooga transfer wide receiver Sam Phillips. The 5'9", 185-pound FCS speedster will join the Hawkeyes roster for his final year of eligibility.
In Three Thoughts, we'll break down how he can help the offense and be a weapon for presumed starter Mark Gronowski, where he fits in with the rest of the receiving corps, detail what may be next in the portal and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.