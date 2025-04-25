Three Thoughts on Shahid Barros' Commitment

On Friday, Iowa landed the commitment of South Dakota transfer cornerback Shahid Barros. The Missouri Valley Football Conference product has one year of eligibility remaining.
In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown where Barros likely fits into Iowa's DB rotation, how the addition can help the Hawkeyes' secondary prepare for the future, whether or not it appears another DB will be on the way and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.