Three Thoughts on the Commitment of Bryce George

On Friday morning, Iowa landed the commitment of Division II All-American tackle, Bryce George. The Ferris State product chose the Hawkeyes over the likes of Cal and USC. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
In Three Thoughts, we'll discuss the possibility of George moving positions on the offensive line, the effects on Iowa's depth chart, how he can effectively make the jump from D2 to the Big Ten and more.
