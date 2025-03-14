Three Top Priorities for Iowa MBB's Next Head Coach

On Friday, Hawkeye Beacon confirmed that the Iowa athletic department would be moving on from Fran McCaffery as the program's head men's basketball coach. Beth Goetz will undergo the first major hiring process of her tenure as the athletic director for the Hawkeyes, beginning a national search immediately.

With the search beginning, let's dive into the three top priorities for Iowa's next head men's basketball coach -- each of which they should undertake as soon as, if not before they step on campus.

