In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.64

-Average star rating on defense: 2.82

-Brandon Peters joined Illinois as a grad transfer from Michigan in June 2019.

-Josh Imatorbhebhe came to Illinois as a grad transfer from USC in June 2019.

-Richie Petitbon joined Illinois as a grad transfer from Alabama in January 2019.

-Oluwole Betiku came to Illinois as a grad transfer from USC in April 2019.

-Camilo Eifler transferred from Washington to Illinois in July 2018.

-Donny Navarro joined Illinois as a walk-on transfer from Valparaiso in 2018.

-Illinois starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Brandon Peters, Kendrick Green, Oluwole Betiku, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and Khalan Tolson.

-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Ra'Von Bonner, Keith Randolph, Shammond Cooper, Isaiah Williams, and Marquez Beason.