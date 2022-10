In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.55

-Average star rating on defense: 2.27

-Illinois starters include transfers Tommy DeVito (Syracuse), Chase Brown (Western Michigan), Brian Hightower (Miami), Calvin Hart (NC State)

-Devon Witherspoon was a late signee for Illinois in July 2019 that was originally planning to go the junior college route.

-Tip Reiman and Alex Pihlstrom originally joined the Illinois program as walk-ons.

-Illinois starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Keith Randolph, Jerzhan Newton, Pat Bryant, and Isaiah Williams.

-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Luke Ford, Artur Sitkowski, Shammond Cooper, Reggie Love, Eian Pugh, and Aidan Laughery.