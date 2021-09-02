 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Indiana's starters as recruits
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
MORE: Iowa's Starters as Recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a look back at Iowa's opponent each week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (4-2-5)

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, BULL)

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS (HUSKY, CB, CB, S, S)

SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIALISTS (PK, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.09

-Average star rating on defense: 2.64

-Stephen Carr (USC), D.J. Matthews (FSU), Zach Carpenter (Michigan), Dylan Powell (Stanford), and Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) joined Indiana's program as transfers.

-Indiana starters that had an Iowa offer coming out of high school: Reese Taylor and Raheem Layne.

-Other players on Indiana's roster that had an Iowa offer: Larry Tracy, Da'Shaun Brown, James Miller, Beau Robbins, David Baker, and Donaven McCulley.

