Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

Quarterback Nate Stanley was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in the Class of 2016.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

WIDE RECEIVERS (X, Z)

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, MLB, WLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIALISTS (PK, KO, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.45

-Average star rating on defense: 2.64

-Current starters Kyler Schott, Brady Ross, Jack Koerner, Keith Duncan, and Caleb Shudak joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Iowa starters that had a Minnesota offer during the recruiting process: Cedrick Lattimore and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Minnesota offer: Oliver Martin, Jack Plumb, Cody Ince, Noah Shannon, John Waggoner, D.J. Johnson, Dallas Craddieth, Samson Evans, Logan Lee, Justin Britt, Tyler Endres, Jestin Jacobs, Jack Campbell, Dane Belton, and Sebastian Castro.

{{ article.author_name }}