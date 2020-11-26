 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Nebraska's starters as recruits
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-26 16:40:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Nebraska's starters as recruits

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (3-4)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NG, DE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, ILB, ILB, OLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, S, S, CB)

SPECIALISTS (K, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.82

-Average star rating on defense: 2.91

-Kade Warner and Luke Reimer joined Nebraska's program as a walk-on coming out of high school.

-William Przystup (Michigan State), Connor Culp (LSU), and Levi Falck (South Dakota) transferred in to Nebraska's program.

-Nebraska starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Matt Farniok, Ben Stille, Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, Will Honas and Ethan Piper.

-Other players on Nebraska's roster that had an Iowa offer: Oliver Martin, Ezra Miller, Kurt Rafdal, Will Farniok, Tate Wildeman, Chris Hickman, Mosai Newsom, Nick Henrich, Zavier Betts, and Blaise Gunnerson.

