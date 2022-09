In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a look back at Iowa's opponent each week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 2.00

-Average star rating on defense: 1.55

- Nevada starts transfers Brian Casteel (Arizona), Dalevon Campbell (Illinois), Bryce Petersen (Akron), Isaiah Essissima (Wake Forest), Bentlee Sanders (USF), and Chris Love originally signed with UTEP but never enrolled and attended Nevada instead.

-Nevada starters that had an Iowa offer coming out of high school: None.

-Other players on Nevada's roster that had an Iowa offer: None.