In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.45

-Average star rating on defense: 3.00

-Donny Navarro originally attended Valparaiso before transferring to Illinois in 2018 and then to Northwestern in 2022.

-Vincent Picozzi originally attended Temple before transferring to Colorado State in 2021 and then to Northwestern in 2022.

-Jaylen Pate originally attended Wyoming before transferring to Northwestern in 2022.

-Jeremiah Lewis originally attended Duke before transferring to Northwestern in 2022.

-Greyson Metz originally joined Northwestern's program as a walk-on in 2020.

-Northwestern starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Peter Skoronski, Josh Priebe, Devin O'Rourke, Sean McLaughlin, and Graham Mertz.

-Other players on Northwestern's roster that had an Iowa offer: Andrew Clair, Bryce Kirtz, Duke Olges, Cameron Porter, Mac Uihlein, Calvin Johnson, Reggie Fleurima, Chris Petrucci, and Nick Herzog.