In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a look back at Iowa's opponent each week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 2.36

-Average star rating on defense: 2.55

- Rutgers starts transfers Aron Cruickshank (Wisconsin), Sean Ryan (Temple & WVU), Joshua Youngblood (Kansas State), Johnny Langan (Boston College), Johnny Langan (BC), Willie Tyler (Texas & ULM), JD DiRenzo (Sacred Heart), Ireland Brown (BC), Curtis Dunlap (Minnesota), Aaron Lewis (Michigan), and Ifeanyi Maijeh (Temple).

-Hollin Pierce originally joined Rutgers as a walk-on.

-Rutgers starters that had an Iowa offer coming out of high school: None.

-Other players on Rutgers' roster that had an Iowa offer: Demetrious Allen.