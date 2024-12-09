Tight End Grant Leeper Enters Transfer Portal

Leeper's lone in-game appearances for the Hawkeyes came against Northwestern and Washington . He registered no stats.

Iowa redshirt-freshman tight end Grant Leeper has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

He remains a high-potential prospect, along with adding the experience at Iowa over the last two seasons, which is largely regarded as TEU.

Leeper signed with the Hawkeyes out of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A late riser in the class of 2023, Leeper only played football his senior year.

That season, Leeper was one of the more productive tight ends in the state, posting 27 receptions for 376 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Conference and All-State awards in Indiana’s largest class, 6A.

He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Indiana, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Army, Ball State and others.

