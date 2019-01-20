Tip Time: Illinois vs. Iowa
ILLINOIS (5-12, 1-5) at IOWA (15-3, 4-3)TIME: 12:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Brandon Gaudin and Shon Morris on the call.SERIES: Illinois leads the all-time series between the two schools, 85-73. Iowa has a 54...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news