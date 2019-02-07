Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 08:40:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Iowa at Indiana

Nj6kyr4zbx7jgdhyneyp
Tyler Cook and Juwan Morgan will be battling on the block on Thursday night.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

IOWA (17-5, 6-5) at INDIANA (13-9, 4-7)TIME: 8:05 p.m.TV: ESPN – Dan Shulman and Dan Dakich on the call.SERIES: Indiana holds a 103-76 advantage in the overall series between the two schools. The H...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}