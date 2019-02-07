Tip Time: Iowa at Indiana
IOWA (17-5, 6-5) at INDIANA (13-9, 4-7)TIME: 8:05 p.m.TV: ESPN – Dan Shulman and Dan Dakich on the call.SERIES: Indiana holds a 103-76 advantage in the overall series between the two schools. The H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news