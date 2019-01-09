Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 08:09:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Iowa at Northwestern

Wevopvoq2yyze3jowpbw
Iowa needs Jordan Bohannon to stay hot from the outside on Wednesday against the Cats
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

IOWA (12-3, 1-3) at NORTHWESTERN (10-5, 1-3)TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Jon Crispin on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 116-60 edge in the all-time series against Northwestern. The Hawke...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}