Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 08:59:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Iowa at Penn State

Kolhkqfh3mb0aldoqcqc
Ryan Kriener and the Hawkeyes are looking for a second straight road win on Wednesday.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

IOWA (14-3, 3-3) at PENN STATE (7-10, 0-5)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 29-17 edge in the all-time series. Penn State has an 11-10 advantage...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}