Tip Time: Nebraska at Iowa
NEBRASKA (11-3, 1-2) at IOWA (11-3, 0-3)TIME: 4:30 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 19-11 edge in the all-time series between the two schools. Iowa has wo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news