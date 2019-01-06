Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 09:45:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Nebraska at Iowa

Oklmvp9ys6innkwssmfu
Jordan Bohannon and the Hawkeyes are looking for a much needed win in Big Ten play.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

NEBRASKA (11-3, 1-2) at IOWA (11-3, 0-3)TIME: 4:30 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 19-11 edge in the all-time series between the two schools. Iowa has wo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}