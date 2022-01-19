Tip Time Preview
IOWA 13-4 (3-3) AT RUTGERS 10-6 (4-2)TIME: 7:30 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel on the call.SERIES: The Hawkeyes hold a 9-2 edge in the series between the two Big Ten Conference foes. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news