Tip Time Preview
PURDUE 16-3 (5-3) AT IOWA 14-5 (4-4)TIME: 8:07 p.m.TV: FS1 – Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call.SERIES: Purdue holds a 93-77 edge in the series between the two schools and the Boilermakers have...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news