Tip Time Preview
MINNESOTA 11-8 (2-8) AT IOWA 14-7 (4-6)TIME: 3:31 p.m.TV: BTN – Dave Revsine and Robbie Hummel on the call.SERIES: The Gophers hold a 107-99 edge in the overall series between the two rivals. Iowa ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news