News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 07:42:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Could be another big night for Luka Garza on Thursday evening.
Could be another big night for Luka Garza on Thursday evening.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

NORTH FLORIDA (4-1) vs. IOWA (2-1)TIME: 6:01 p.m. TV: BTN – Mike Hall and Jess Settles on the call.SERIES: Iowa and North Florida have met one other time. The only meeting was in December of 2014 a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}