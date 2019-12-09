Tip Time Preview
MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-0) vs. IOWA (6-3, 0-1)TIME: 7:00 p.m.TV: Big Ten Network – Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel on the call.SERIES: The Gophers lead the overall series 101-88. Iowa holds a 52-39 edge i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news