News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 07:58:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Joe Toussaint will play a key role in Iowa's game Tuesday night against Nebraska.
Joe Toussaint will play a key role in Iowa's game Tuesday night against Nebraska.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

IOWA (10-4, 1-2) vs. NEBRASKA (6-8, 1-2)TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 20-12 edge in the overall series with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}