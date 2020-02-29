Tip Time Preview
PENN STATE (21-7, 11-6) vs. IOWA (19-9, 10-7)TIME: 11:00 a.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 30-18 edge in the all-time series between the two schools and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news