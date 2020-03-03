Tip Time Preview
PURDUE (15-14, 8-10) vs. IOWA (20-9, 11-7)TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Dave Revsine, Shon Morris, and Olivia Dekker on the call.SERIES: Purdue holds a 91-76 edge in the all-time series between the two ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news