News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 07:54:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Luka Garza looks to set the single season scoring mark on Tuesday night against Purdue.
Luka Garza looks to set the single season scoring mark on Tuesday night against Purdue.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

PURDUE (15-14, 8-10) vs. IOWA (20-9, 11-7)TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Dave Revsine, Shon Morris, and Olivia Dekker on the call.SERIES: Purdue holds a 91-76 edge in the all-time series between the two ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}